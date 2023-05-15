Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Short Interest Update

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oncologix Tech Stock Performance

Oncologix Tech stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. Oncologix Tech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile



Oncologix Tech, Inc is a medical holding company, which is engaged in the operation and manufacture of medical device products. It operates through three segments: Personal Care Services, Medical Device Manufacturing, and Medical Products Distribution & Technologies. The Personal Care Services segment provides non-medical, personal care attendant services, supervised independent living, long-Term senior care, and other approved programs.

