ON (ONON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 16th. Analysts expect ON to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. ON has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. ON had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, analysts expect ON to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ON Stock Performance

ONON opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ON from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ON by 1,022.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ON by 1,189.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,383,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after buying an additional 1,138,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

