OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Announces Earnings Results

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08), reports. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 million.

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of OmniAb stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 1,017,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,092. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OABI shares. Cowen started coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OmniAb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OmniAb

OmniAb Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

