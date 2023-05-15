Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $102.99 on Friday. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,641 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 471,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.