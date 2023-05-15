Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Up 15.1% in April

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 929,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 537,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,798,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 449,624 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 414,097 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $2,477,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.39. 28,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,444.44%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

