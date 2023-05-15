Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 30.1% in April

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. 46,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,704. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $10.73.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

