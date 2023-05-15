Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.65

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 90364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,206 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 331,947 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.