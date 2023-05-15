NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Trading Up 6.6%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 233,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 325,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Raymond James upgraded NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.85.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth $135,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

