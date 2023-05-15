Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Decreased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.06. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.