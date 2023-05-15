Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Down 10.1%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 253,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 92,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$47.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

