Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $250.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $216.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.79.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9,439.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,812,000 after purchasing an additional 702,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

