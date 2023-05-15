Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in April

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.4 days.

Nitori Trading Down 2.7 %

NCLTF stock traded down $3.83 on Monday, reaching $139.75. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. Nitori has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $143.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.89.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group of companies that deal with the sale of furniture. It operates through the Nitori Business and Shimachu Business segments. The Nitori Business segments handles the development, manufacture, and sale of furniture and interior merchandise.

