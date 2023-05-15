NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 110,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.83. 5,514,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,847. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.