Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Price Performance

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $145.42 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

