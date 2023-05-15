Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

ROP opened at $461.71 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

