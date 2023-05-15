Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $201,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Hologic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $82.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.04. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

