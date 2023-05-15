Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after buying an additional 869,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Citigroup stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.