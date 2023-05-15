Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after buying an additional 431,813 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 414,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 183,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 160,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.66. 20,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,407. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

