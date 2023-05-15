Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 285,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76,079 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 46,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $106.31. 904,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.33 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

