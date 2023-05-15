Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.0% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $48,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.45. 127,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,629. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

