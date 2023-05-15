Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $20,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,612,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,612,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,226 shares of company stock worth $3,485,995. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Power Integrations Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,879. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

