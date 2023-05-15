Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 220,338 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,338 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.28% of Stevanato Group worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.13 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €27.84 ($30.59). 25,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,858. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.73. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.71 ($15.07) and a fifty-two week high of €29.67 ($32.60).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

