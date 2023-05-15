Nicholas Company Inc. Has $80.71 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.7% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.34% of Ulta Beauty worth $80,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $509.65. The company had a trading volume of 123,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.00 and a 200 day moving average of $494.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.75.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.