Nicholas Company Inc. Has $56.51 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $56,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 0.5 %

DXCM traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $122.28. 139,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,690. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average is $114.33.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

