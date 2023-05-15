Nicholas Company Inc. Has $43.30 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $77,890,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $77.82. 733,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

