Nicholas Company Inc. Has $12.84 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.30. 90,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.21 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

