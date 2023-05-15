Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 419381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Stock Down 50.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

