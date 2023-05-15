Nexum (NEXM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,004.13

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $4,004.13 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

