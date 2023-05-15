NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. 859,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

