NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Short Interest Down 27.0% in April

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 640,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. FMR LLC boosted its position in NeuroPace by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NeuroPace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NeuroPace by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,188,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NPCE shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NeuroPace stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.26. 8,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,771. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $108.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 116.02% and a negative net margin of 94.61%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

