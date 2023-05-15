Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.59 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $137.55 million and $4.59 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,298.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00320089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00559337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00067216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.00428401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,296,468,748 coins and its circulating supply is 40,736,409,622 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.