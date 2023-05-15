Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Update

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 327,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEPT remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Friday. 1,350,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Rating) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

