Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Update

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 327,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NEPT remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Friday. 1,350,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,830. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.10. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

