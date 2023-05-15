My DeFi Pet Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $986,105.07 and $540,521.18 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00025641 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009031 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,706 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.