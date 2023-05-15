Muzinich & Co. Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.22. The company had a trading volume of 303,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,335. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.43 and a 12-month high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

