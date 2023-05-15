Muzinich & Co. Inc. Purchases 19,022 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance makes up approximately 2.7% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.20. 30,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $787.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

