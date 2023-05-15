Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Main Street Capital accounts for 5.4% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of Main Street Capital worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 170.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAIN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 109,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 81.57%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

