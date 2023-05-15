Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUSA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.60.

MUSA stock opened at $283.83 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.94.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

