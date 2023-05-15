Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for about $6.57 or 0.00023948 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $45.70 million and $1.37 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,794,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,951,447 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

