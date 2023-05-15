Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $189.35 million and $2.09 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 641,021,360 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

