Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,495,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.27.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $311.74 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.