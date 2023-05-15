Monetta Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,660,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,954,691. The firm has a market cap of $701.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.14, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $292.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.03 and a 200 day moving average of $208.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

