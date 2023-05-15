Monetta Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

IDXX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $488.05. 49,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,187 shares of company stock worth $2,518,927. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.