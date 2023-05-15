Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading Down 2.8%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.53. 2,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 26,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at $2,635,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

