monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Short Interest Up 16.3% in April

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 735,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY traded up $15.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.44. 1,619,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,812. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.84. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.