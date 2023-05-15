monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Short Interest Up 16.3% in April

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 735,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
monday.com Price Performance
NASDAQ MNDY traded up $15.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.44. 1,619,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,812. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.84. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.89.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
