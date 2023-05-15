Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 232,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 118,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.26. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.