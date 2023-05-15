Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $288.94 and last traded at $288.94. 143,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 517,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.
Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.