Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $288.94 and last traded at $288.94. 143,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 517,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.