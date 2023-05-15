Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives “Maintains” Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.13.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.05. 181,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 129,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after acquiring an additional 573,957 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 61,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,132 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

