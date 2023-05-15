Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,008 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.59% of Livent worth $56,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 946,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Livent by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 183,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

LTHM stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

