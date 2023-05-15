Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,469 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of JD.com worth $66,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Several analysts have commented on JD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

