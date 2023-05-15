Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 579,638 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,262,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,638 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 4.41% of NexGen Energy worth $93,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,117,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 583,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NexGen Energy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,181,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 864,226 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,976,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,722,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,408,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 530,344 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.89. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

